For the 42nd year, allies and partners came together for Exercise Cobra Gold in the Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 28 to March 10, 2023. Over 11 days, this joint multinational team learned from one another; enhanced their readiness for a range of missions, from joint military operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster response; made a positive difference in local communities; and grew stronger as friends, allies and partners. Cobra Gold is an annual Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust joint multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Israel Sheber)
This work, Cobra Gold 23, by Cpl Israel Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
