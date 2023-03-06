Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADSB M17 Broll

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade qualify on the M17 pistol on Fort Bragg, NC, March 9, 2023. Providers qualified on their weapons to ensure readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 19:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    range
    m17
    All the way

