Task Force 1-184 Responds to California's Potential Floods

Capt. Joseph Kim discusses Task Force 1-184's response to California's potential floods. The Task Force currently has seven teams activated in support of flood response.(Video by David Loeffler - California National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 17:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876141
|VIRIN:
|230310-Z-WQ610-007
|Filename:
|DOD_109504971
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
