Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force 1-184 Responds to California's Potential Floods

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Capt. Joseph Kim discusses Task Force 1-184's response to California's potential floods. The Task Force currently has seven teams activated in support of flood response.(Video by David Loeffler - California National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 17:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876141
    VIRIN: 230310-Z-WQ610-007
    Filename: DOD_109504971
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 1-184 Responds to California's Potential Floods, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    as needed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT