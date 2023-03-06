Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Finland President and Virginia Governor visit NATO ACT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Waddelll 

    Headquarters Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Norfolk

    President of Finland and the Governor of Virginia visit NATO Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia 10 March 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 16:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876137
    VIRIN: 230310-N-LY620-0001
    Filename: DOD_109504910
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finland President and Virginia Governor visit NATO ACT, by PO2 Benjamin Waddelll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Virginia
    ACT
    Finland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT