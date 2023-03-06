Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, and Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 16:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|876131
|Filename:
|DOD_109504806
|Length:
|00:55:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Shalanda Young, and Cecilia Rouse, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT