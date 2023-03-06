Kirtland Air Force Base Prescribed Burn B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Fish and Wildlife, along with Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Fire Departments, conducted KAFB's first ever prescribed burn on Kirtland Air Force Base, Mar. 9, 2023. This B-Roll package documents the prescribed burn to prevent the chance of future fires on and around the base. (U.S. Air Force Video By A1C Tallon Bratton)