Kirtland Air Force Base Prescribed Burn B-Roll Package

U.S. Fish and Wildlife, along with Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Fire Departments, conducted KAFB's first ever prescribed burn on Kirtland Air Force Base, Mar. 9, 2023. This B-Roll package documents the prescribed burn to prevent the chance of future fires on and around the base. (U.S. Air Force Video By A1C Tallon Bratton)
03.09.2023
03.10.2023
B-Roll
|876120
|230903-F-TU760-1001
|DOD_109504516
|00:02:09
KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
