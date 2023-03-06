Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Air Force Base Prescribed Burn B-Roll Package

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife, along with Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Fire Departments, conducted KAFB's first ever prescribed burn on Kirtland Air Force Base, Mar. 9, 2023. This B-Roll package documents the prescribed burn to prevent the chance of future fires on and around the base. (U.S. Air Force Video By A1C Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876120
    VIRIN: 230903-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_109504516
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Firefighters
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland

