Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh convene a roundtable, on behalf of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, to discuss how employers benefit from a unionized workforce
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 14:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|876119
|Filename:
|DOD_109504505
|Length:
|00:12:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Harris and Secretary Walsh Convene a Worker Taskforce Employers' Roundtable, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT