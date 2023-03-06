2023 Marine Corps Trials - Archery Competition B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps athletes with the Wounded Warrior Regiment, and international athletes, compete in an archery tournament for the 2023 Marine Corps Trials, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 10, 2023. The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)