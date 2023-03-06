Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Marine Corps Trials - Archery Competition B-Roll

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps athletes with the Wounded Warrior Regiment, and international athletes, compete in an archery tournament for the 2023 Marine Corps Trials, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 10, 2023. The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876117
    VIRIN: 230310-M-ZL739-527
    Filename: DOD_109504477
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Archery Competition B-Roll, by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WWR

    WoundedWarriorRegiment

    TeamMarineCorps

    2023 Marine Corps Trials

    23MCT

