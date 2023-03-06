Cal Guard Soldiers deliver hay to stranded cattle in Humboldt County

Soldiers with Cal Guard’s 40th Combat Aviation Brigade aid CAL FIRE, California Office of Emergency Services and Humboldt County agencies in delivering hay out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to stranded cattle in Humboldt County, March 9, 2023. (video courtesy of 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, California National Guard).
|03.09.2023
|03.10.2023 14:42
|B-Roll
|876115
|230309-Z-A3568-145
|DOD_109504443
|00:00:28
|HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA, US
|1
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
