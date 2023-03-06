Mike Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego

The new Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 10, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 20:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876110
|Filename:
|DOD_109504371
|Length:
|01:02:15
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
