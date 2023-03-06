Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The new Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 10, 2023. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 20:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876110
    Filename: DOD_109504371
    Length: 01:02:15
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
    Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT