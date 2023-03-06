St. Paul District prepares for potential spring flooding

St. Paul District Emergency Operations Center Manager Rob Zappia talks about how the district prepares for potential spring flooding and how local communities can submit requests for assistance.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876104
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-LI073-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109504285
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
