    St. Paul District prepares for potential spring flooding

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    St. Paul District Emergency Operations Center Manager Rob Zappia talks about how the district prepares for potential spring flooding and how local communities can submit requests for assistance.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876104
    VIRIN: 230310-A-LI073-001
    Filename: DOD_109504285
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, St. Paul District prepares for potential spring flooding, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    disaster response
    preparation
    St. Paul District
    Flood fight

