    USCGC Spencer returns to Portsmouth after an 88-day African patrol

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crew of USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) returned to their home port in Portsmouth, Friday, following an 88-day deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and Combined Task Force 65, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. During the patrol, Spencer’s crew worked to combat illicit transnational activities, including illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, by conducting multinational law enforcement operations in the Atlantic Ocean. Their efforts served to strengthen existing relationships with African nations and prioritized opportunities for new partnerships. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876103
    VIRIN: 230310-G-NJ244-631
    Filename: DOD_109504256
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Spencer returns to Portsmouth after an 88-day African patrol, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    PartnershipsMatter
    IUU
    weeklyvideos
    IUUF
    AfricanPartnerships
    Spencer22

