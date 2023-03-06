The crew of USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) returned to their home port in Portsmouth, Friday, following an 88-day deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and Combined Task Force 65, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. During the patrol, Spencer’s crew worked to combat illicit transnational activities, including illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing, by conducting multinational law enforcement operations in the Atlantic Ocean. Their efforts served to strengthen existing relationships with African nations and prioritized opportunities for new partnerships. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 14:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876103
|VIRIN:
|230310-G-NJ244-631
|Filename:
|DOD_109504256
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USCGC Spencer returns to Portsmouth after an 88-day African patrol, by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
