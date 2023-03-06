Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HS PSARA PARTICIPATES IN NATO DYNAMIC MANTA 2023

    GREECE

    03.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran 

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    Short video on HS PSARA and her capabilities and contributions to Dynamic Manta 2023

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876096
    VIRIN: 230308-N-DH616-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109504162
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: GR
    Hometown: LONDON, GTL, GB
    Hometown: ATHENS, GR
    Hometown: NAPLES, IT
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether #DeterAndDefend #DynamicManta2023

