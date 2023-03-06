Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 96th Boxing bunnies

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    We talked to Lt. Col Jose Sarduy with the 96th Flying Training Squadron about his time in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and the part he play in the mission while continuing to pursue his interest outside of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 12:50
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Laughlin AFB
    Air Force Reserves

