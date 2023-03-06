The 96th Boxing bunnies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



We talked to Lt. Col Jose Sarduy with the 96th Flying Training Squadron about his time in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and the part he play in the mission while continuing to pursue his interest outside of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)