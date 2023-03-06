The 96th Boxing bunnies

We talked to Lt. Col Jose Sarduy with the 96th Flying Training Squadron about his time in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and the part he play in the mission while continuing to pursue his interest outside of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman David Phaff)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 12:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876085
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-XO639-260
|Filename:
|DOD_109503914
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
