    Nigerien Soldiers learn evidence collection and room clearing during Flintlock

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    03.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Clara Soria 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Nigerien Soldiers learn proper evidence collection and room clearing during Flintlock near Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, March 5, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876084
    VIRIN: 230305-A-US397-1114
    Filename: DOD_109503877
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: CI

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Flintlock
    Special Force
    Flintlock23

