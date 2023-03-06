Nigerien Soldiers learn evidence collection and room clearing during Flintlock

Nigerien Soldiers learn proper evidence collection and room clearing during Flintlock near Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, March 5, 2023. This year’s exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Clara Soria-Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876084
|VIRIN:
|230305-A-US397-1114
|Filename:
|DOD_109503877
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|CI
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
