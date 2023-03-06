Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    178th SFS Defends the Force

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Harmon, 178th Security Forces Squadron Flight Chief in Springfield, Ohio, discusses his experience in the Ohio Air National Guard during an interview Feb. 4, 2023. Harmon joined the Ohio ANG in 2012, and plans to pursuing law enforcement as a civilian career. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876072
    VIRIN: 230204-Z-LB784-581
    Filename: DOD_109503588
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 178th SFS Defends the Force, by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #SFS #Defender #SecurityForces #178th #AirForce #DefensorFortis

