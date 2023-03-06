178th SFS Defends the Force

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Harmon, 178th Security Forces Squadron Flight Chief in Springfield, Ohio, discusses his experience in the Ohio Air National Guard during an interview Feb. 4, 2023. Harmon joined the Ohio ANG in 2012, and plans to pursuing law enforcement as a civilian career. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|02.04.2023
|03.10.2023 11:31
|Video Productions
|876072
|230204-Z-LB784-581
|DOD_109503588
|00:01:22
|OH, US
|0
|0
