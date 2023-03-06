California National Guard stages troops and highwater vehicles in preparation for emergency flood response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the California National Guard’s 2632nd Transportation Company ground stageM1083 medium tactical vehicles at the Okinawa Armory, Sacramento, California, March 9, 2023. The unit is staging vehicles for emergency response in case of flooding in the surrounding area prior to an atmospheric river approaching California. The Cal Guard is supporting local first responders and the California Office of Emergency Response by staging highwater vehicles and other assets throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Joseph Prouse). This vehicle is capable of transporting personnel and equipment through water eighteen inches deep.