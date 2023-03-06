Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard stages troops and highwater vehicles in preparation for emergency flood response

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joseph Prouse 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Soldiers with the California National Guard’s 2632nd Transportation Company ground stageM1083 medium tactical vehicles at the Okinawa Armory, Sacramento, California, March 9, 2023. The unit is staging vehicles for emergency response in case of flooding in the surrounding area prior to an atmospheric river approaching California. The Cal Guard is supporting local first responders and the California Office of Emergency Response by staging highwater vehicles and other assets throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Master Sgt. Joseph Prouse). This vehicle is capable of transporting personnel and equipment through water eighteen inches deep.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876071
    VIRIN: 230309-Z-EM371-001
    Filename: DOD_109503566
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Emergency response
    California National Guard
    Cal_Guard
    high_water_vehicle
    2632d_transportation_company

