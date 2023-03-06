Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field Firefighter

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya and Airman 1st Class Alysa Knott

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Kyle Gunderson, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, shares his experience on being a firefighter at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alysa Knott and Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876070
    VIRIN: 230222-F-RC297-1001
    Filename: DOD_109503564
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field Firefighter, by A1C Hussein Enaya and A1C Alysa Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    feature
    Hurlburt field AFB
    1 special operations wing
    1st SOCES

