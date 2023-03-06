U.S. Air Force Airman Kyle Gunderson, 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, shares his experience on being a firefighter at Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alysa Knott and Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876070
|VIRIN:
|230222-F-RC297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109503564
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Hurlburt Field Firefighter, by A1C Hussein Enaya and A1C Alysa Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT