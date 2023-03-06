Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cal Guard Soldiers deliver hay to stranded cattle in Humboldt County

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    California National Guard Primary   

    Soldiers with Cal Guard’s 40th Combat Aviation Brigade aid CAL FIRE, California Office of Emergency Services and Humboldt County agencies in delivering hay out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to stranded cattle in Humboldt County, March 9, 2023. (video courtesy of 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, California National Guard).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876068
    VIRIN: 230309-Z-A3568-145
    Filename: DOD_109503537
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard Soldiers deliver hay to stranded cattle in Humboldt County, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    California National Guard
    40th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Cal Guard
    winter storms 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT