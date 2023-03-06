Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Marvin Harris speaks about his career going from an E-1 to an O-6, during an interview for Black History Month

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Pittman 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230224-N-FB730-1001 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 24, 2023) Capt. Marvin Harris, from Coatopa, Alabama, Weapons Officer, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier (CVN 74), speaks about his career going from an E-1 to an O-6, during an interview for Black History Month, in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2023. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876064
    VIRIN: 230224-N-FB730-1001
    Filename: DOD_109503482
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Marvin Harris speaks about his career going from an E-1 to an O-6, during an interview for Black History Month, by PO2 Thomas Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    Stennis
    U.S. Navy
    Capt.
    RCOH
    Gun Boss

