Capt. Marvin Harris speaks about his career going from an E-1 to an O-6, during an interview for Black History Month

230224-N-FB730-1001 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 24, 2023) Capt. Marvin Harris, from Coatopa, Alabama, Weapons Officer, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier (CVN 74), speaks about his career going from an E-1 to an O-6, during an interview for Black History Month, in Newport News, Virginia, Feb. 24, 2023. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Woods)