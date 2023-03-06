North Atlantic Division Command Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video, meet North Atlantic Division Commander and Division Engineer Col. John P. Lloyd, as he introduces viewers to the North Atlantic Division and its area of responsibility. Then, take a tour of its Districts: Europe District, New England District, New York District, Philadelphia District, Baltimore District and Norfolk District.



Interested in working for the Division or one of its Districts? Check out career opportunities on its website at: https://www.nad.usace.army.mil/Careers/