In this video, meet North Atlantic Division Commander and Division Engineer Col. John P. Lloyd, as he introduces viewers to the North Atlantic Division and its area of responsibility. Then, take a tour of its Districts: Europe District, New England District, New York District, Philadelphia District, Baltimore District and Norfolk District.
Interested in working for the Division or one of its Districts? Check out career opportunities on its website at: https://www.nad.usace.army.mil/Careers/
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 10:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876059
|VIRIN:
|230309-A-A1420-1006
|PIN:
|6
|Filename:
|DOD_109503397
|Length:
|00:10:59
|Location:
|FORT HAMILTON, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, North Atlantic Division Command Video, by Joshua Voda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT