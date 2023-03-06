North Atlantic Division Command Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HAMILTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Joshua Voda 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    In this video, meet North Atlantic Division Commander and Division Engineer Col. John P. Lloyd, as he introduces viewers to the North Atlantic Division and its area of responsibility. Then, take a tour of its Districts: Europe District, New England District, New York District, Philadelphia District, Baltimore District and Norfolk District.

    Interested in working for the Division or one of its Districts? Check out career opportunities on its website at: https://www.nad.usace.army.mil/Careers/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876059
    VIRIN: 230309-A-A1420-1006
    PIN: 6
    Filename: DOD_109503397
    Length: 00:10:59
    Location: FORT HAMILTON, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Command Video
    Commander
    North Atlantic Division
    USACE-NAD

