U.S. Marines engage is tactical duties across the Marine Corps to accomplish a specific mission through a balanced combined arms task organization under a single commander, called a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF), since since World War II. The MAGTF warfighting structure was formally published as an order in December 1963 and is comprised of four elements: the Aviation Combat Element, the Ground Combat Element, the Logistics Combat Element, and the Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Tyler M. Raab)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 13:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|876049
|VIRIN:
|230310-M-EJ296-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109503179
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAGTF Madness, by LCpl Tyler Raab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
