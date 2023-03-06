Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAGTF Madness

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Raab 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines engage is tactical duties across the Marine Corps to accomplish a specific mission through a balanced combined arms task organization under a single commander, called a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF), since since World War II. The MAGTF warfighting structure was formally published as an order in December 1963 and is comprised of four elements: the Aviation Combat Element, the Ground Combat Element, the Logistics Combat Element, and the Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Tyler M. Raab)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 13:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 876049
    VIRIN: 230310-M-EJ296-1001
    Filename: DOD_109503179
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Command
    Basketball
    Logistics
    March Madness
    Aviation
    MAGTF
    Ground Element
    MAGTF Madness

