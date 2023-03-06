MAGTF Madness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines engage is tactical duties across the Marine Corps to accomplish a specific mission through a balanced combined arms task organization under a single commander, called a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF), since since World War II. The MAGTF warfighting structure was formally published as an order in December 1963 and is comprised of four elements: the Aviation Combat Element, the Ground Combat Element, the Logistics Combat Element, and the Command Element. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl Tyler M. Raab)