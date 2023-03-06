Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.09.2023

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony in honor of Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew D. Carlson at Caserma Del Din, March 9, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 05:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876043
    VIRIN: 230309-A-YG900-0001
    Filename: DOD_109503041
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    TAGS

    Sky Soldiers
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USAGItaly
    TrainingDoneRight

