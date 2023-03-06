The 173rd Airborne Brigade conducted an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony in honor of Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew D. Carlson at Caserma Del Din, March 9, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
