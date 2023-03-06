TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Capt. Rico Blackmon, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876042" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed members of the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron about their role in the earthquake relief efforts at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2023. Capt. Rico Blackmon, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, distribution and deployment flight commander, gave a shoutout to members of Incirlik Air Base for their teamwork during the earthquake relief efforts at the end of his interview. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)