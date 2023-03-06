Uploaded to Social media along side the post "March is Red Cross Month, and we invite you all to join us in celebrating the amazing volunteers both here in our community, and around the world.
Also you can hear from the American Red Cross here in Naples by tuning into 97.3 "The Eagle" on March 15th at 2p.m." (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
Footage from Divids and local release.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 08:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876041
|VIRIN:
|230309-N-NO067-594
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109502971
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Cross NSA Naples, Italy Highlight for Red Cross Month, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT