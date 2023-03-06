Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women, Peace and Security Symposium

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Japan hosted an inaugural Women, Peace and Security symposium, or
    WPS, March 6 through 8 at Camp Zama, Japan. Both U.S. and Japan defense
    sector stakeholders came together to increase awareness and a mutual
    understanding of WPS.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 03:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876040
    VIRIN: 230310-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109502966
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women, Peace and Security Symposium, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    WPS
    Indo-Pacific
    DEIA

