U.S. Army Japan hosted an inaugural Women, Peace and Security symposium, or
WPS, March 6 through 8 at Camp Zama, Japan. Both U.S. and Japan defense
sector stakeholders came together to increase awareness and a mutual
understanding of WPS.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 03:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876040
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502966
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women, Peace and Security Symposium, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
