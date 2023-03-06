Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command (AMC) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, join Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram of AFN Kaiserslautern, March 1, 2023. Minihan and Kruzelnick detailed how AMC Airmen support the National Defense Strategy and offered explanations of how policies are enacted to all service members. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 07:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|876037
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-GM327-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109502947
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, In The Studio: AMC Command Team (AMC Role in National Defense Strategy), by A1C Norman Enriquez, SSgt Ryan Grossklag and SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
