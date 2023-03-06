Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Studio: AMC Command Team (AMC Role in National Defense Strategy)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez, Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag and Sgt. Tamillyah Jo

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command (AMC) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, join Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram of AFN Kaiserslautern, March 1, 2023. Minihan and Kruzelnick detailed how AMC Airmen support the National Defense Strategy and offered explanations of how policies are enacted to all service members. (U.S Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 07:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 876037
    VIRIN: 230309-F-GM327-1004
    Filename: DOD_109502947
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Ramstein Air Base
    AMC
    Ramstein

