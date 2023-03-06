In The Studio: AMC Command Team (Mobility Manifesto)

Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command (AMC) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, join Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram of AFN Kaiserslautern, March 1, 2023. Minihan details the key talking point of an all-call held on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2023.The “Mobility Manifesto” outlines standards and priorities of AMC Airmen to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
