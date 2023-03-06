Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In The Studio: AMC Command Team (Mobility Manifesto)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez, Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag and Sgt. Tamillyah Jo

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command (AMC) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, join Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram of AFN Kaiserslautern, March 1, 2023. Minihan details the key talking point of an all-call held on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2023.The “Mobility Manifesto” outlines standards and priorities of AMC Airmen to ensure mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 07:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 876036
    VIRIN: 230309-F-GM327-1003
    Filename: DOD_109502933
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Ramstein Air Base
    AMC
    Ramstein

