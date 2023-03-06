2ID/RUCD Combined Training Video 2023

The 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conducts combined training to ensure our combat readiness and build a cohesive team with our Republic of Korea ally.
|01.26.2023
|03.10.2023 03:08
|Video Productions
|876035
|230126-A-XP485-001
|DOD_109502912
|00:02:15
|KR
|0
|0
