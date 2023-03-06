Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department conduct rescue hoist training in Guam

    GUAM

    03.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of the Guam Fire Department prepare to hike down from Sella Bay Overlook for rescue hoist training in Guam with a deployed MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Hawaii on March 8, 2023. Eight members of GFD's Battalion A worked with the aircrew of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter deployed to Guam from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii and personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam response department. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Clinton Muir)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 02:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876030
    VIRIN: 230308-G-G0020-838
    Filename: DOD_109502875
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: GU

    TAGS

    SAR
    Guam
    training
    MH-65
    GFD

