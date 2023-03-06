Members of the Guam Fire Department prepare to hike down from Sella Bay Overlook for rescue hoist training in Guam with a deployed MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Hawaii on March 8, 2023. Eight members of GFD's Battalion A worked with the aircrew of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter deployed to Guam from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii and personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam response department. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Clinton Muir)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 02:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876030
|VIRIN:
|230308-G-G0020-838
|Filename:
|DOD_109502875
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department conduct rescue hoist training in Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
