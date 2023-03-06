U.S. Coast Guard, Guam Fire Department conduct rescue hoist training in Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Guam Fire Department prepare to hike down from Sella Bay Overlook for rescue hoist training in Guam with a deployed MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Hawaii on March 8, 2023. Eight members of GFD's Battalion A worked with the aircrew of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter deployed to Guam from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii and personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam response department. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Clinton Muir)