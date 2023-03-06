U.S. Airmen assigned to 353rd Special Operations Wing (SOW), U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members assigned to Air Rescue Squadron 71, Fleet Air Wing (FAW) 31 conduct operations for Exercise Cope Angel 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 2023. Exercise Cope Angel 23-2 is part of a long-standing bilateral training series focused particularly on expanding combined search and rescue capabilities between U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 02:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876027
|VIRIN:
|230310-M-MY099-424
|Filename:
|DOD_109502841
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Air Force, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force fly together, by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
