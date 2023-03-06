Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force fly together

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.10.2023

    Video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Airmen assigned to 353rd Special Operations Wing (SOW), U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members assigned to Air Rescue Squadron 71, Fleet Air Wing (FAW) 31 conduct operations for Exercise Cope Angel 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 2023. Exercise Cope Angel 23-2 is part of a long-standing bilateral training series focused particularly on expanding combined search and rescue capabilities between U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 02:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876027
    VIRIN: 230310-M-MY099-424
    Filename: DOD_109502841
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, US Air Force, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force fly together, by Cpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    U.S. Air Force
    Pilots
    Joint Force Operation
    ShinMaywa US-2
    Exercise Cope Angel 23-2

