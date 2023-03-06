US Air Force, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force fly together

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to 353rd Special Operations Wing (SOW), U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members assigned to Air Rescue Squadron 71, Fleet Air Wing (FAW) 31 conduct operations for Exercise Cope Angel 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 2023. Exercise Cope Angel 23-2 is part of a long-standing bilateral training series focused particularly on expanding combined search and rescue capabilities between U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mitchell Austin)