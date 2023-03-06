TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Audiogram Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto 39th Operations Support Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



American Forces Network Incirlik recently interviewed Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto, 39th Operations Support Squadron commander, regarding the 39th OSS involvement in the earthquake relief operations at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye on Feb. 17, 2023. Incirlik Air Base serves as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023. (Defense Media Agency video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)