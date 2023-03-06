Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Audiogram Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto 39th Operations Support Squadron

    1, TURKEY

    03.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik recently interviewed Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto, 39th Operations Support Squadron commander, regarding the 39th OSS involvement in the earthquake relief operations at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye on Feb. 17, 2023. Incirlik Air Base serves as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023. (Defense Media Agency video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 05:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 876024
    VIRIN: 230308-F-TO512-1001
    Filename: DOD_109502737
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Audiogram Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto 39th Operations Support Squadron, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    Third Air Force
    TurkiyeHADR

