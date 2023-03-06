American Forces Network Incirlik recently interviewed Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto, 39th Operations Support Squadron commander, regarding the 39th OSS involvement in the earthquake relief operations at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye on Feb. 17, 2023. Incirlik Air Base serves as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023. (Defense Media Agency video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 05:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|876024
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-TO512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502737
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Audiogram Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto 39th Operations Support Squadron, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
