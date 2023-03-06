Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Color Detachment Performs at Whitworth University

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    The Battle Color Detachment performed at Whitworth University on March 9, 2023. The visit is part of a joint effort between Marine Barracks Washington and Marine Corps Recruiting Command designed to increase awareness of the Marine Corps and prepare the unit for the upcoming summer parade season at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., the oldest post in the Marine Corps.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 876013
    VIRIN: 230309-M-ZZ999-0001
    Filename: DOD_109502689
    Length: 00:46:37
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 

    2023MarineBarracksTour

