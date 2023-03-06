Battle Color Detachment Performs at Whitworth University

The Battle Color Detachment performed at Whitworth University on March 9, 2023. The visit is part of a joint effort between Marine Barracks Washington and Marine Corps Recruiting Command designed to increase awareness of the Marine Corps and prepare the unit for the upcoming summer parade season at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., the oldest post in the Marine Corps.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 23:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|876013
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502689
|Length:
|00:46:37
|Location:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|High-Res. Downloads:
