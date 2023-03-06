Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Marine Corps Trials - Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez, with Wounded Warrior Regiment, talks about his experience that has led him to become a wounded warrior coach during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials in Camp Pendleton, Calif. on Mar. 8, 2023. Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 22:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876010
    VIRIN: 230308-M-FJ221-3001
    Filename: DOD_109502605
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez, by LCpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    WWR

    WoundedWarriorRegiment

    TeamMarineCorps

    2023 Marine Corps Trials

    23MCT

    TAGS

    WWR
    WoundedWarriorRegiment
    AdaptiveSports
    TeamMarineCorps
    2023 Marine Corps Trials
    23MCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT