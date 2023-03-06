U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez, with Wounded Warrior Regiment, talks about his experience that has led him to become a wounded warrior coach during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials in Camp Pendleton, Calif. on Mar. 8, 2023. Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 22:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876010
|VIRIN:
|230308-M-FJ221-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502605
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez, by LCpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WWR
WoundedWarriorRegiment
TeamMarineCorps
2023 Marine Corps Trials
23MCT
LEAVE A COMMENT