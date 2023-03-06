U.S. Marine Corps athletes with Wounded Warrior Regiment and international athletes, compete in swimming, sitting volleyball and wheelchair rugby competitions during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 9, 2023. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports competition featuring athletes from Wounded Warrior Battalion West, Wounded Warrior Battalion East and international athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Netherlands, and The United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ian Simmons and Sgt. Ryan Pulliam)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 22:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876008
|VIRIN:
|230309-M-PQ699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502602
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Marine Corps Trials - Swimming, Sitting Volleyball and WC Rugby Highlight Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
