At today's Armed Services Blood Program blood drive, soldiers of the 1-67 Armor Regiment are out in full force to help assist their fellow soldiers in need.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 19:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875999
|VIRIN:
|230228-A-NI098-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502479
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Services Blood Program 1-67 Armor Regiment blood drive, by PFC Walker Pino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
