U.S. Fish and Wildlife, along with Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Fire Departments, conducted KAFB's first ever prescribed burn, March 9, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Ruben Daniel Garibay)
(left) Jacob Archuleta, U.S. Air Force Kirtland Air Force Base Fire Department firefighter
(right) Katherine Baca-Williams- Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue
|03.09.2023
|03.09.2023 18:42
|B-Roll
|875997
|230309-F-RQ117-1001
|DOD_109502378
|00:02:09
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|0
|0
