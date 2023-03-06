Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prescribed Burn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Fish and Wildlife, along with Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Fire Departments, conducted KAFB's first ever prescribed burn, March 9, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Ruben Daniel Garibay)
    INTERVIEW SUBJECTS NAME
    (left) Jacob Archuleta, U.S. Air Force Kirtland Air Force Base Fire Department firefighter
    (right) Katherine Baca-Williams- Bernalillo County Fire & Rescue

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875997
    VIRIN: 230309-F-RQ117-1001
    Filename: DOD_109502378
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prescribed Burn, by A1C Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fire Department
    Kirtland
    Prescribed Burn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT