Vice President Harris Participates in a Conversation on Climate

Vice President Harris participates in a moderated conversation focused on the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments to combat the climate crisis and ongoing efforts to build a new clean energy economy that works for all.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 18:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875994
|Filename:
|DOD_109502331
|Length:
|00:33:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
