    49th SFS conducts Fire Team Leaders Course

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Nine Airmen from the 49th Security Forces Squadron completed the first ever Fire Team Leaders Course at Holloman Air Force Base, March 3, 2023. Those nine Airmen went through a week's worth of training and completed tasks such as weapon fundamentals, breaching, urban operations, night operations and other security forces fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 18:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875993
    VIRIN: 230309-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_109502137
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th SFS conducts Fire Team Leaders Course, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holloman AFB
    49th SFS
    49th Security Forces Squadron
    Fire Team Leaders Course
    FTLC

