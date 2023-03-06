49th SFS conducts Fire Team Leaders Course

Nine Airmen from the 49th Security Forces Squadron completed the first ever Fire Team Leaders Course at Holloman Air Force Base, March 3, 2023. Those nine Airmen went through a week's worth of training and completed tasks such as weapon fundamentals, breaching, urban operations, night operations and other security forces fundamentals. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 18:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|875993
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-WJ136-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109502137
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
