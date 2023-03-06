Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ANGLICO’s 72nd Anniversary Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines and veterans of the 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, celebrate their 72nd anniversary by rededicating their battle colors on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2023. The celebration of a unit’s lineage is a time-honored tradition where the battle colors are rededicated, reaffirming to those past and present, the significant sacrifices 1st ANGLICO has made for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 15:55
    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

