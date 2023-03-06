1st ANGLICO’s 72nd Anniversary Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony

U.S. Marines and veterans of the 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, celebrate their 72nd anniversary by rededicating their battle colors on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2023. The celebration of a unit’s lineage is a time-honored tradition where the battle colors are rededicated, reaffirming to those past and present, the significant sacrifices 1st ANGLICO has made for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875978
|VIRIN:
|230303-M-YF186-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109501827
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
