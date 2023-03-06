1st ANGLICO’s 72nd Anniversary Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875978" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and veterans of the 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, celebrate their 72nd anniversary by rededicating their battle colors on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2023. The celebration of a unit’s lineage is a time-honored tradition where the battle colors are rededicated, reaffirming to those past and present, the significant sacrifices 1st ANGLICO has made for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Helms)