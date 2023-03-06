Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Intragalactic Survey: Edwards AFB conducts Sidewinder low level flight survey through Southern California wilderness

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    One of the key roles for the 412th Test Wing is to manage the safe operation of the local airspace, providing an irreplaceable national asset for weapons testing and military training. On March 2nd, 2023, a C-12 flight crew from the 412th Operations Group conducted a routine survey of the area to ensure that no new obstacles would impede testing and training of Edwards AFB aircraft along the low-level flight routes. These routes are usually described by the test pilots like being in the hit movie "Star Wars" flying through the narrow canyons and passes of the Southern California wilderness.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875977
    VIRIN: 230309-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109501787
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    star wars
    c-12
    edwards air force base
    412th test wing
    test
    low level survey

