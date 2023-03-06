An Intragalactic Survey: Edwards AFB conducts Sidewinder low level flight survey through Southern California wilderness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One of the key roles for the 412th Test Wing is to manage the safe operation of the local airspace, providing an irreplaceable national asset for weapons testing and military training. On March 2nd, 2023, a C-12 flight crew from the 412th Operations Group conducted a routine survey of the area to ensure that no new obstacles would impede testing and training of Edwards AFB aircraft along the low-level flight routes. These routes are usually described by the test pilots like being in the hit movie "Star Wars" flying through the narrow canyons and passes of the Southern California wilderness.