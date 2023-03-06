President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Budget for Fiscal Year 2024

President Joe Biden releases his Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 and delivers remarks on his plans to invest in America, continue to lower costs for families, protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, reduce the deficit, and more.
|03.09.2023
|03.09.2023 15:49
|Briefings
|875973
|DOD_109501747
|00:55:13
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|1
|1
