    Patient Portal: Scheduling an appointment at the Adolescent and Young Adult Clinic

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Craig Barnstrom 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Watch this video for step-by-step instructions on how to schedule an appointment at the Adolescent and Young Adult Clinic at the CPT Jennifer M. Moreno Primary Care Clinic.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875968
    VIRIN: 230309-D-MT464-1469
    Filename: DOD_109501632
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    MHS GENESIS
    Patient Portal

