Special Operations ‘24 Budget on Table With House Subcommittee

Christopher Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low intensity conflict, and Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, discuss priorities for the U.S. Special Operations Forces and U.S. Special Operations Command fiscal year 2024 budget request and examine challenges posed by competition and non-state actors with the House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee for Intelligence and Special Operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 15:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|875967
|Filename:
|DOD_109501623
|Length:
|01:13:24
|Location:
|US
