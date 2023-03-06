Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations ‘24 Budget on Table With House Subcommittee

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Christopher Maier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low intensity conflict, and Army Gen. Bryan P. Fenton, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, discuss priorities for the U.S. Special Operations Forces and U.S. Special Operations Command fiscal year 2024 budget request and examine challenges posed by competition and non-state actors with the House Armed Services Committee Subcommittee for Intelligence and Special Operations.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 15:14
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:13:24
    Location: US

