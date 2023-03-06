Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strong Suit

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    A new system of technologies for chemical and biological (CB) integrated protective gear that increases the time CB incident specialists can spend on mission also decreases the physical burden of the current Level A ensemble while still providing a high level of protection.

    See complete article at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/433118/strong-suit

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875961
    VIRIN: 230309-D-D0490-001
    Filename: DOD_109501512
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Kendra McCoy
    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and Soldie
    Tactical All Hazards Ensemble (TacHazE)

