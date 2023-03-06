Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire National Guard places third at Guard's national biathlon championship

    NH, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    The New Hampshire National Guard biathlon team placed third in the 2023 Chief of the National Guard Bureau’s Biathlon Championships in Jericho, Vt. The NHNG placed in the top three for the first time since 2000, and has spent the last four years reviving their program after a 16-year hiatus. (Courtesy photos)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 14:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 875953
    VIRIN: 230309-A-TA175-378
    Filename: DOD_109501459
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, New Hampshire National Guard places third at Guard's national biathlon championship, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    biathlon
    New Hampshire

