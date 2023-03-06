For some nurses it's more enjoyable to work in a smaller facility where they can give one-on-one care. Denise Devonshire has nursed at large medical centers with high volumes of moms giving birth. As a nurse who prefers enabling moms on a personal level, Irwin Army Community Hospital has become her ideal work place.
Creative Commons music by Scott Buckley.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875941
|VIRIN:
|230308-O-JU906-519
|PIN:
|230308
|Filename:
|DOD_109501380
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Small is Better, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT