Small is Better

For some nurses it's more enjoyable to work in a smaller facility where they can give one-on-one care. Denise Devonshire has nursed at large medical centers with high volumes of moms giving birth. As a nurse who prefers enabling moms on a personal level, Irwin Army Community Hospital has become her ideal work place.

Creative Commons music by Scott Buckley.