U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians compete in the annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition (MCMC) - West at Camp Horno, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 1, 2023. The MCMC, a part of the Competition in Arms Program, is a multi-stage competition designed to enhance a Marine’s lethality on the battlefield as well as provides individuals and teams with an opportunity to refine fundamental skills through pistol and rifle drills to enhance weapons proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2023 13:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|875924
|VIRIN:
|230301-M-TN173-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109501135
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians compete in the MCMC-West 2023, by Sgt Jared Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
