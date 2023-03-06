U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians compete in the MCMC-West 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/875924" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians compete in the annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition (MCMC) - West at Camp Horno, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 1, 2023. The MCMC, a part of the Competition in Arms Program, is a multi-stage competition designed to enhance a Marine’s lethality on the battlefield as well as provides individuals and teams with an opportunity to refine fundamental skills through pistol and rifle drills to enhance weapons proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)