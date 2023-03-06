Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and civilians compete in the MCMC-West 2023

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jared Curtis 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and civilians compete in the annual Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition (MCMC) - West at Camp Horno, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 1, 2023. The MCMC, a part of the Competition in Arms Program, is a multi-stage competition designed to enhance a Marine’s lethality on the battlefield as well as provides individuals and teams with an opportunity to refine fundamental skills through pistol and rifle drills to enhance weapons proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jared D. Curtis)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 875924
    VIRIN: 230301-M-TN173-1001
    Filename: DOD_109501135
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Camp Pendleton
    M-16
    Marines
    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Camp Pendleton
    MCMC 2023

