    IMX 23 CTF West UAV Operations

    AQABA, JORDAN

    03.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod, NAVCENT Public Affairs and Spc. Aaron Troutman

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230309-N-NO146-1001 AQABA, Jordan (March 9, 2023) A Kraus Hamdani Aerospace K1000ULE unmanned aerial vehicle operates in Aqaba, Jordan, March 9, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise 2023. (U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 875923
    VIRIN: 230309-N-NO146-1001
    Filename: DOD_109501134
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: AQABA, JO

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Unmanned aerial vehicle
    Task Force 59
    IMX 23
    Kraus Hamdani Aerospace K1000ULE

