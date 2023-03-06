Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Securing the DOD: Defense Leaders Talk AI, IT and Security with House Subcommittee

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, information technologies and innovation subcommittee hears testimony about the Defense Department’s priorities for digital modernization and transformation, artificial intelligence, information technology and cybersecurity. Testifying are John Sherman, DOD chief information officer, and Craig Martell, DOD chief digital and artificial intelligence officer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 11:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 875920
    Filename: DOD_109501129
    Length: 01:18:22
    Location: US

